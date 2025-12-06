Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter Temperature Drops Across Bengal Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata witnessed the coldest day of the season at the beginning of December. How much more will the temperature drop on the holiday? See the full photo gallery for details

As predicted by the Alipore Met Office, the mercury is dropping fast at the start of December. Sunday's temperature fell to around 16°C. Western districts also saw a dip to 15°C.

Cool westerly winds are blowing freely. Dry weather will continue for the next seven days with no rain. The temperature may drop another 1-3 degrees, increasing the winter chill statewide.

A cyclonic circulation is over East Bangladesh. Another is over the Arabian Sea. North Bengal will stay dry with morning fog. Darjeeling is at 5°C, Malda at 16°C. Temps stable for 4-5 days.

North Bengal will be dry with morning fog. Darjeeling is at 5°C, Malda at 16°C. South Bengal's temps have dropped below normal, increasing the winter feel. Min temp in Kolkata is around 12°C.

Cool north-westerly winds continue. Night temps rose slightly due to clouds. Expect morning fog, then clear skies. No rain. Day temps are below normal, night temps near normal.

Cold wave in Jharkhand. Dense fog likely in Himachal Pradesh & Northeast India. Fog also in Odisha. Heavy rain warning for Tamil Nadu. Past Dec lows: 2020: 11.2°C, 2022: 13.2°C, 2024: 12.5°C.