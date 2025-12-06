Viral Video: Cinnabon Wisconsin Employee Harasses Somali Couple With Racist Slurs, Gets Fired

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cinnabon dismissed an employee from its Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, franchise after a viral video captured the worker harassing a Somali couple with racist comments and slurs. The incident took place when they visited the bakery to buy food.

The video has been seen approximately 3 million times on different social media platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Reddit.

Cinnabon reacts

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, the company said the worker's behaviour“do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves"

“We are aware of the deeply troubling video involving a former employee at the independently owned and operated Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The individual seen in the video was immediately terminated by the franchise owner. We take this situation seriously and remain committed to ensuring all guests are treated with dignity, respect, and kindness every time they visit one of our bakeries," a Cinnabon spokesperson informed Newsweek.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has stepped up his attacks on the Somali community in recent weeks, asserting they“have caused a lot of trouble” and“contribute nothing.” He referred to Somali immigrants as“garbage” on Wednesday and alleged“they've destroyed our country” while talking about supposed fraud in Minnesota's social services programmes.

The administration's criticism grew after reports claimed that taxpayer money from fraudulent government programs might have been funneled to al-Shabab, a militant group linked to al-Qaida. However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that his department is still examining these allegations, and federal prosecutors have not accused any defendants in recent Minnesota fraud cases of giving material support to foreign terrorist groups.

Somali community leaders, as well as Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have rejected attempts to fault the wider community for individual fraud incidents, including the Feeding Our Future case, a $300 million COVID-19-era fraud scheme involving a programme intended to provide meals to children during the pandemic.