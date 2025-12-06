Leaders Urge LG, CM To Resolve JKPSC Crisis

J&K LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- Political leaders across Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday called for urgent intervention from both the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister as confusion and anxiety mounted among aspirants of the JKPSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). The appeals came amid demands for age relaxation, concerns over the exam schedule, and widespread travel disruptions affecting candidates.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said aspirants were being forced to bear the brunt of an administrative standoff.

“Aspirants of the JKPSC CCE are caught in a tussle between the LG and the CM,” she said in a post on X.“In this freezing cold, they are out on the streets asking for nothing more than basic fairness-age relaxation and a reasonable exam schedule. I urge @OfficeOfLGJandK and @OmarAbdullah to step in and resolve this issue without any further delay.”

Senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA M. Y. Tarigami also raised strong objections to conducting the exam while the proposal for enhancing the upper age limit remains pending before Lok Bhavan.

“The proposal to enhance the upper age limit for JKAS aspirants has been forwarded to Raj Bhavan for approval, even as the examination is scheduled to commence tomorrow,” he wrote on X.“Conducting the test while such a crucial decision is still pending places aspirants at a clear disadvantage.”

Tarigami further highlighted the ongoing flight disruptions that have left several candidates arriving from outside the Union Territory stranded due to mass cancellations.