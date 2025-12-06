Four Of Family Killed In Kishtwar Mishap

Srinagar- At least four members of a family, including a six month old infant, were killed in a road accident in the Dada Sarthal area of Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.

Officials said that a Chevrolet vehicle (registration number DL5CE 5634), travelling towards Drabshalla, skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge. Three persons died on the spot, while another critically injured passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjeet Singh, 35, son of Poran Chand; his wife Jyoti Devi, 30; their infant daughter Ashu, aged six months; and Simran Thakur, 21, daughter of Om Prakash. All were residents of the Marmat area of Doda district.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.