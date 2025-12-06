Four Of Family Killed In Kishtwar Mishap
Srinagar- At least four members of a family, including a six month old infant, were killed in a road accident in the Dada Sarthal area of Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.
Officials said that a Chevrolet vehicle (registration number DL5CE 5634), travelling towards Drabshalla, skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge. Three persons died on the spot, while another critically injured passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.
The deceased have been identified as Ranjeet Singh, 35, son of Poran Chand; his wife Jyoti Devi, 30; their infant daughter Ashu, aged six months; and Simran Thakur, 21, daughter of Om Prakash. All were residents of the Marmat area of Doda district.ADVERTISEMENT
Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment