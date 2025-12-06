Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Four Of Family Killed In Kishtwar Mishap

Four Of Family Killed In Kishtwar Mishap


2025-12-06 08:06:55
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Four Of Family Killed In Kishtwar Mishap

Srinagar- At least four members of a family, including a six month old infant, were killed in a road accident in the Dada Sarthal area of Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.

Officials said that a Chevrolet vehicle (registration number DL5CE 5634), travelling towards Drabshalla, skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge. Three persons died on the spot, while another critically injured passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjeet Singh, 35, son of Poran Chand; his wife Jyoti Devi, 30; their infant daughter Ashu, aged six months; and Simran Thakur, 21, daughter of Om Prakash. All were residents of the Marmat area of Doda district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

MENAFN06122025000215011059ID1110446823



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search