Minister Of Justice Meets Judicial Delegation From Paraguay
Doha: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi met with Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Republic of Paraguay HE Dr. Alberto Martinez Simon, and Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Paraguay HE Juan Rafael Caballero Campos.
Held on the margin of Doha Forum 2025, the meeting discussed advancing bilateral legal cooperation between the two countries.
