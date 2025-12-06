Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Justice Meets Judicial Delegation From Paraguay

Minister Of Justice Meets Judicial Delegation From Paraguay


2025-12-06 02:00:55
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi met with Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Republic of Paraguay HE Dr. Alberto Martinez Simon, and Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Paraguay HE Juan Rafael Caballero Campos.

Held on the margin of Doha Forum 2025, the meeting discussed advancing bilateral legal cooperation between the two countries.

MENAFN06122025000063011010ID1110446118



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search