Assam: CM Sarma Distributes Seed Capital To Over 37,000 Women

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched the distribution of seed capital cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan for women beneficiaries of Hailakandi and Dholai Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in the Barak Valley.

A total of 17,774 beneficiaries from Hailakandi LAC and 20,045 beneficiaries from Dholai LAC have received cheques of Rs 10,000 each under this initiative. Speaking on the occasion of the distribution of cheques to beneficiaries of Hailakandi LAC in a programme held at Mela Field in Hailakandi, the Chief Minister said, "The scheme was launched to ensure sustainable economic empowerment of women in Assam." He informed that in the past two months, cheque distribution programmes had been completed in 50 constituencies, benefitting 12 lakh women across the state.

'Lakhpati Baideu' Vision

CM Sarma highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions transforming three crore women across India into "Lakhpati Didis", who can earn more than Rs 1 lakh annually through various income-generating activities. Referring to Assam, he said 40 lakh women in the state are associated with 4 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and the government aims to transform each one of them as "Lakhpati Baideu", through this initiative.

Scheme Funding and Eligibility

Urging beneficiaries to make the best use of the fund, the Chief Minister emphasised, "Today's Rs 10,000 cheque is only the beginning. If women deposit this seed fund in their SHGs, a working capital of Rs 1 lakh can be created, which can be used either for group-based enterprises, individual ventures or expansion of existing family businesses. After an assessment of fund utilisation in six months, beneficiaries will be eligible for subsequent support of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000. Only beneficiaries with up to three children will be eligible for these benefits, he added."

Other Welfare Initiatives

Stating that the Assam Government has been working diligently for the uplift of all poor and middle-class families, the Chief Minister said, "Under Orunodoi 3.0, an additional two to three thousand new beneficiaries from Hailakandi LAC will be included so that all eligible families are covered." He further announced that from January 1, ration card holders will be able to buy dal, salt and sugar at Rs 100 per kg, instead of the existing Rs 117.

Development Projects for Hailakandi

Speaking about the development initiatives for Hailakandi, the Chief Minister said that to strengthen health services in Hailakandi, an MRI machine will be installed at the Hailakandi Civil Hospital. He has also directed the District Commissioner to identify land for the construction of a medical college in Hailakandi. Construction of the new Circuit House is progressing rapidly, he said, adding that the Hailakandi District Stadium, being built at a cost of Rs 3 crore, will receive an additional Rs 2 crore for its completion.

The event at Hailakandi was attended by Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnaendu Paul, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kaushik Roy, MLAs Zakir Hussain Laskar, Nijam Uddin Choudhury, Bijoy Malakar, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, ASRLM Mission Director Kuntal Moni Sharma Bordoloi, former Minister Gautam Roy and several senior officials, dignitaries and beneficiaries.

Earlier in the day, before attending the cheque distribution function, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the installation of a statue of Bharat Kesari Syama Prasad Mukherjee on Puranibazar Road, Hailakandi.

Cheque Distribution in Dholai

Later, at a programme held at Borjalenga Field in Dholai LAC, Sarma launched the distribution of seed capital cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan for 20,045 women beneficiaries, each receiving Rs 10,000.

Speaking at the programme, Chief Minister Sarma said the State Government has been consistently working to empower women associated with Self-Help Groups and help them progress step by step to become successful entrepreneurs under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. He noted that by engaging with SHGs, these women have been making significant contributions not only to their families but also to the overall economy of the state. Their involvement in income-generating activities has enabled them to become self-reliant while enhancing their status within their families and society.

The Chief Minister stated that more than eight lakh women in Assam have already become Lakhpati Baideus. Urging the beneficiaries to utilise the seed capital effectively for productive activities, he said that women who properly use the initial support of Rs 10,000 will subsequently receive Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000, amounting to a total assistance of Rs 85,000 per beneficiary. With the judicious use of this capital, SHG members will not only become Lakhpati Baideus but also emerge as role models for other women in their localities, he added.

MP Parimal Suklabaidya, MLA Nihar Ranjan Das, Dipayan Chakraborty, MD ASRLM Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

