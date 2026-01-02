Agri Stack Farmer Registry: Bihar's Revenue Department Cracks Whip Over Slow Progress

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 2 (IANS) The Revenue and Land Reforms Department of Bihar government has adopted a hard-line approach over the sluggish progress of the Farmer Registry under the Agri Stack project.

Departmental Secretary Gopal Meena has directed all Circle Officers, Revenue Officers, and revenue staff to complete bucket claims and Jamabandi (land record) verification in mission mode, warning that negligence will not be tolerated.

Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha described the farmer registry as one of the state government's most important and priority schemes, stating that it will provide farmers with a digital identity, ensure transparent implementation of agricultural schemes, and enable timely delivery of benefits.

The department has expressed grave concern over the extremely low progress in land record verification.

According to official data, e-KYC verification by the Agriculture Department is 31 per cent completed, and bucket claims and Jamabandi verification by the Revenue Department are only 4.8 per cent.

Officials termed this performance unacceptable, directing that the farmer registry be given topmost priority across all districts.

The Deputy CM made it clear that any laxity at any level will invite accountability.

He emphasised that reviews being conducted in two phases under the Chief Secretary's supervision demonstrate the government's seriousness.

The aim is to achieve 100 per cent farmer registry coverage statewide.

A state-level review meeting will be held on January 3, 2026, via video conferencing, chaired by the Chief Secretary of Bihar.

The meeting will include District Collectors, officials from the Agriculture Department, and officials from the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.

Notably, the progress of this project is also being monitored at the central government level.

To accelerate implementation, a two-phase review schedule has been finalised. The first phase will be held between January 6-9, and the second phase will be held on January 18-21.

As per the instructions, daily online work on bucket claims and Jamabandi verification is compulsory, daily monitoring at the Circle Officer and Additional Collector levels, and daily review at the headquarters level.

To remove technical hurdles, the department has circulated district-wise and circle-wise progress reports, along with training videos and user manuals.

Secretary Gopal Meena reiterated that the success of the farmer registry is a mission-critical priority for the state government and instructed all officers to ensure speed, accuracy, and full compliance.