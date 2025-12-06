Airbus Plans To Deliver A320neo Aircraft To Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Airbus have reached an agreement for the delivery of 25 initial A320neo aircraft, with the option to expand the order by an additional 25 units, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The memorandum of understanding for the aircraft supply was exchanged during the meeting of the Kazakhstan-France Business Council and the 16th Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Paris. The meeting was attended by Talgat Lastaev, the Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The delivery timeline for the aircraft is set for 2031, though the Ministry of Transport has noted that there may be potential to accelerate the timeline.

During the meeting, Talgat Lastaev and Airbus Vice President Charbel Youzkatli also discussed the creation of a joint aviation training center with Airbus and the possibility of organizing aircraft leasing agreements.

Additionally, at the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, Lastaev discussed further cooperation with international partners, including TAV Airports, regarding the modernization of Kazakhstan's airport infrastructure, and Alstom, in the field of industrial cooperation.

The parties also discussed the resumption of flights between Paris and Astana, as well as the launch of a new air route connecting Shymkent, Kazakhstan, with Nice, France.