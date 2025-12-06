Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Danilo Gallinari Announces Retirement After 16 Years in NBA


2025-12-06 03:43:17
(MENAFN) Danilo Gallinari, a seasoned NBA player with 16 years of experience, has revealed that he will be retiring from professional basketball.

"Today, with a heart full of gratitude, I am announcing my retirement from the career I’ve always dreamed of,” Gallinari shared on US social media company X on Tuesday.

Reflecting on his career, he added, "It’s been an incredible journey filled with countless memories that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

Gallinari began his NBA journey when he was chosen as the No. 6 overall pick by the New York Knicks in 2008, coming directly from Italy.

Throughout his career, the Italian forward averaged 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists across 777 regular season contests.

At 37 years old, he concludes his NBA tenure with a total of 11,607 points, marking the highest total ever by an Italian player in the league.

Gallinari’s last professional season was spent with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 campaign.

