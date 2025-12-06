403
Trump holds meeting with Mexico, Canada Leaders post-World Cup draw
(MENAFN) According to general reports, the US president met privately in Washington with the leaders of Mexico and Canada following the ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw — a tournament the three countries will jointly host.
While the White House confirmed that the gathering took place, it offered no specifics.
Before the draw, however, the US president told reporters that immigration and trade would be on the agenda. Additional reporting indicated that the meeting occurred without staff present.
The Mexican president described the talks as “excellent,” noting that the trio discussed "the great opportunity that the 2026 FIFA World Cup represents." She added that "We agreed to continue working together on trade issues with our teams," according to her post on a major US social media platform.
The meeting unfolded against the backdrop of increasingly strained economic relations among the three partners, fueled by new US tariffs on imports from both neighbors. Those measures have been presented by the US administration as tools to address illegal immigration, fentanyl trafficking, and trade disparities. The tensions also come ahead of the upcoming 2026 review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Earlier in the week, the US president remarked that the country would "either let (it) expire or work out another deal with Mexico and Canada," accusing both neighboring nations of having taken "advantage of the United States."
Meanwhile, Canada and Mexico have recently launched a bilateral initiative focused on strengthening cooperation in security and trade.
