PLI Scheme For Traditional Textiles Includes 36 Msmes, Achieves Rs 7,290 Cr Turnover & Rs 733 Cr Exports: Mos Margherita

MENAFN - KNN India)Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita provided an update to the Rajya Sabha on Friday regarding MSME registration and engagement under the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) Scheme for traditional textiles, as well as initiatives to strengthen skill development and promote exports.

MSME Participation and PLI Scheme Performance

Launched in September 2021, the PLI Scheme aims to boost production of man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textiles.

As of September 30, 2025, 91 companies have been approved under the scheme, including 36 MSMEs. These companies have reported a total turnover of Rs 7,290 crore and exports worth Rs 733 crore.

To boost MSME participation, the Ministry has amended the scheme by lowering the investment threshold for new applicants from Rs 300 crore to Rs 150 crore (Part-1) and from Rs 100 crore to Rs 50 crore (Part-2).

The minimum incremental turnover criterion has been reduced from 25 per cent to 10 per cent, while the product basket has been expanded to include additional MMF apparel, fabrics, and technical textiles.

The amendments also remove the requirement to establish a new company in order to avail of scheme benefits.

Skill Development Initiatives

Under the Samarth Scheme for Capacity Building in the Textiles Sector, 5.35 lakh beneficiaries have been trained, and 4.20 lakh individuals have been placed in employment as of December 1, 2025. This programme targets skill enhancement in textile clusters, particularly benefiting MSMEs.

(KNN Bureau)