Ovhcloud - Sale Of Shares By Deep Code SAS

Mr. Miroslaw Klaba will continue to own c.42.5% of OVHcloud's share capital and intends to remain a strategic investor in the company.

In addition, Mr. Miroslaw Klaba and the Klaba Concert Party have agreed to a lock-up of 180 days, subject to customary exemptions.

The“Klaba Concert Party” is defined as being composed of the Klaba family and Digital Scale SAS, Yellow Source SAS, Deep Code SAS, Bleu Source SAS, Innolys SAS and Invest Bleu SAS.

This transaction is carried out independently by Mr. Miroslaw Klaba and has no impact on the Group's strategy or operations.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global cloud player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 46 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1,6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.