Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 29 0917


2025-12-05 06:46:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 38 0215 RIKS 29 0917
Settlement Date 12/10/2025 12/10/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 380 4,107
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 102.105 / 6.240 101.181 / 3.160
Total Number of Bids Received 4 14
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 480 4,307
Total Number of Successful Bids 3 12
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 3 12
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 102.105 / 6.240 101.181 / 3.160
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 102.570 / 6.190 101.252 / 3.140
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 102.105 / 6.240 101.181 / 3.160
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 102.341 / 6.220 101.222 / 3.148
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 102.570 / 6.190 101.252 / 3.140
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 101.850 / 6.270 101.150 / 3.169
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 102.239 / 6.230 101.219 / 3.149
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.26 1.05

MENAFN05122025004107003653ID1110441782



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search