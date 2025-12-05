Iraq Stars Look To Make World Cup Case

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Against a familiar foe it was a solid start, as Iraq avoided the first-up FIFA Arab Cup jitters that have struck several heavyweights in Qatar to down Bahrain 2-1 in their Group D opener.

In one sense, it's the start of a possible half a dozen matches to clinch the regional title but in another, it's part of a longer journey towards what would be just a second appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Graham Arnold's side are missing several of the stars that helped secure victory over United Arab Emirates in the fifth round of AFC preliminaries that booked their place in the Play-Off Tournament. Those that are present in Qatar though know that the Arab Cup offers perhaps one final chance to stake a claim for a place on the flight to Mexico next March.

One of those is Hasan Abdulkareem who starred on the right wing for Iraq in the win over Bahrain, and who is desperate to parlay Arab Cup impression into Play-Off retention.

“I'm so pleased that the coach has trusted me to be here and it's such a huge motivation. I want to show Iraqi fans, and show the world what I can do,” he said.

“Given that the coach has empowered me and sees my potential I will do everything that I can to repay that faith and trust.

“Of course the three points is very important and the performance was also good so it was what we wanted. Our main goal though is the qualifiers for the World Cup and that's why we are here, to prepare ourselves for those matches.”

On the books of Iraqi Stars League outfit Al Zawra'a, Abdulkareem is one of the majority of the Arab Cup squad that plies their trade in the local league. The 26-year-old is thrilled that Arnold has taken the time to scout local talent and hand them a chance to impress, as he explains to FIFA.

“Most of us are playing in the Iraq Stars League and I'm here to show the coach what I can do. I like to dribble, to take players on and the coach also likes me to go one-on-one with players,” he said.“This is the kind of football I enjoy and I want to show what I can do.”