Hyderabad: Indigo Passenger, Sent Home Over Cancelled Flight, Gets Call From Boarding Gate Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) More than 1,000 IndiGo flights have been cancelled across the country since 2 December while several others have been delayed.

Hundreds of passengers are in trouble at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, and several IndiGo flights are facing delays and cancellations.

One of them said she had arrived around 5 AM and went to the IndiGo counter. The staff allegedly said that her flight had been cancelled. When she showed her boarding pass, they allegedly insisted that the flight would not operate.

“They told me the flight was cancelled when actually it wasn't cancelled. I asked, 'Are you sure?' I showed my boarding pass, and they said 'Yes. Very sure. Your flight is cancelled. Please go back home',” she told ANI.

“At around 7 o'clock, somebody calls me from the boarding gate, saying, 'Ma'am, where are you? Your flight is about to leave.' I said I'd been sent back home by the IndiGo staff. Now, tell me, if they are saying the flight is cancelled, obviously, I will believe, right?” the passenger added.

The woman said she could not understand how such a mistake happened. She wondered if the airline wanted to adjust passengers from earlier disrupted flights or deal with overbooking.

“I don't know whether they have a sinister plan to get, maybe, some people from yesterday who were stranded, or maybe it is overbooked. I don't know. But I've never heard such a situation ever in my life,” the passenger said.

“Now, I have come back, and I'm standing in this long queue..." she added.

IndiGo: Delhi flights cancelled

IndiGo has cancelled all domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5 December.

“To support our affected customers, we are offering them refreshments, next available flight options as per their preference, hotel accommodation, assistance in retrieving their luggage and full refunds, as applicable,” the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo has stated that the flight disruptions were 'unavoidable', blaming delays and cancellations on technology issues, airport congestion, and operational needs. According to the airline, its staff are working diligently to resolve the issues and restore operations to normal as soon as possible.

IndiGo states that the affected passengers will receive alternate flights or refunds, depending on the situation. It apologises for the trouble caused to their 'valued customers '.