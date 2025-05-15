DIB Celebrates Golden Jubilee With A Bold New Vision For The Future



DIB Marks 50 Years of Excellence with a Grand Celebration and Visionary Future Ahead Revealing a New Corporate Brand Identity, DIB's Bold Step Forward Reflects Innovation and Leadership in Islamic Finance

Dubai, UAE – May 2025: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the world's first Islamic bank and the largest in the UAE, honours its 50th anniversary-a historic milestone for the bank and for Islamic finance globally. Since 1975, DIB has helped shape the course of ethical banking by offering Sharia-compliant financial services that now reach more than 5 million customers, with operations spanning seven countries across three continents.

This moment is marked not only by a look back at half a century of achievements but also by the revealing of a new corporate identity that reflects DIB's vision for the future-where innovation, sustainability, and purpose-driven growth remain at the centre of its strategy.

A Vision That Started in Dubai, Now Leading the World:

Founded under the guidance of the late His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and brought to life by the foresight of Haj Saeed bin Ahmed Lootah, DIB began as an ambitious idea to align modern banking with Islamic principles. Today, the Bank is recognised globally as a reference point in the industry, often cited for its pioneering role in establishing Islamic banking frameworks adopted worldwide.

In its 50-year journey, DIB has grown its asset base to over AED 355 billion (as of Q1 2025), is listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and continues to report strong profitability with a first-quarter net income of AED 2.1 billion, reflecting consistent and sustainable growth.

A Night to Remember: Hosting an Unforgettable Ceremony

In a spectacular gathering at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, nearly 4,000 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) employees and leaders came together to celebrate a defining moment in the Bank's five-decade journey. The event was graced by His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of His Highness The Ruler's Court of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Islamic Bank, alongside members of the Board of Directors, the Sharia Supervision Committee, and senior management - reflecting the occasion's significance at the highest levels of leadership. It was a heartfelt tribute to DIB's people, its core values, and the strong culture that has formed the foundation of its success.

The evening, themed“50 Years of Progress – Celebrating Legacy, Prosperity, and the Future,” captured the essence of DIB's journey-looking back with pride and forward with a bold vision. A grand revealing of the new brand identity took place in a stunning display of legacy through a spectacular Laser Show that marked the reveal. The event also featured a longest service award ceremony, where three esteemed employees were honoured for their remarkable service of over 40 years with the Bank. This celebration of dedication reinforced DIB's commitment to recognising and fostering long-term loyalty and service. The evening concluded with announcing the draw winners, celebrating DIB's people and reinforcing the Bank's dedication to fostering an inclusive and dynamic environment for all its employees.

Revealing New Brand Positioning“Progress Never Stops”

In line with its futuristic vision, Dubai Islamic Bank unveiled a bold new corporate brand identity, centred around the slogan“Progress Never Stops.” This slogan captures the essence of DIB's pioneering legacy while reflecting its bold vision for the future. It embodies the bank's commitment to continuous growth, innovation, and leadership in the global banking landscape. While honouring its founding values of integrity, trust, and excellence, the new identity signals DIB's adaptability and agility as it navigates the future of Islamic finance. With this transformation, the bank affirms its commitment to shaping the future, pushing boundaries, and driving positive change across the global financial sector.

A Vision for DIB's Legacy and Future:

His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Ruler's Court of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Islamic Bank, said:“As Dubai Islamic Bank celebrates 50 years of a profound legacy and continued commitment to excellence, we proudly acknowledge the values that have been the foundation of our success: integrity, trust, and visionary leadership. DIB has consistently pioneered innovation in Islamic finance, not just within the UAE, but globally, setting new standards in the industry. The strategic guidance of the UAE leadership has played a crucial role in creating an environment where institutions like DIB can thrive, leading the charge in shaping the future of finance. As we look to the future, we remain resolutely focused on continuing our legacy, expanding our global influence, and driving impactful change in the financial sector worldwide.”

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Islamic Bank, said:“As we celebrate half a century of success, Dubai Islamic Bank stands at the crossroads of a rich legacy and an exciting future. Celebrating its Golden Jubilee today, does not only reflect DIB's remarkable growth but also a firm commitment to leadership, innovation, and the values that have positioned us as a global leader in the Islamic finance landscape.

Dr. Chilwan added,“The launch of our new brand identity marks a bold step forward, symbolising our ability to adapt while remaining firmly anchored in the principles that have defined us. This rebranding is more than just a visual change-it embodies our vision for the future and reinforces our relentless pursuit of excellence.

Throughout our journey, we have consistently evolved and driven progress within the financial sector. As we reach this milestone, we are not merely reflecting on our countless achievements, but defining the roadmap for what lies ahead. The next chapter of DIB's journey will be driven by our relentless pursuit of innovation, a deeper commitment to the communities we serve, and a steadfast vision to lead the financial sector with integrity, agility, and purpose. We are prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the next 50 years.”

Looking ahead to the next phase of this transformative journey, Dubai Islamic Bank continues its growth momentum, driven by ambitious strategic vision and new brand identity, to many more decades of leadership and prosperity. A step that will shape the future of Islamic finance for the next 50 years and beyond.