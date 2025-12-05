Environmental Social Scientist, Queen's University Belfast

Jonny is an environmental social scientist at Queen's University Belfast. He is currently a research fellow in the ARK social policy hub where he studies the social aspects of climate change, conservation and agriculture, and the environmental aspects of social processes, including peacebuilding.

An award-winning social entrepreneur, Jonny previously set up and managed Northern Ireland's first community-owned farm. Raised between Malawi, Africa, and Monaghan, Ireland, he has a PhD in snow leopard conservation from the University of Cambridge and is an Affiliate of the Snow Leopard Conservancy.

His first book, 'Living with Lynx; Sharing Landscapes with Big Cats, Wolves and Bears', is out in 2025, as his first short film, on snow leopard conservation in western Nepal.



2024–present Research Fellow, Queen's University Belfast

2022–present Founder-Director, Jonny Hanson Ventures 2017–2022 Founder-Director, Jubilee Community Benefit Society

Experience