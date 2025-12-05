'Sabarimala Gold Heist Probe Being Delayed To Shield Big Guns': Kerala Assembly Lop

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 5 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly D on Friday attacked the Vijayan government after the Kerala High Court, while denying bail to key accused in the Sabarimala gold smuggling case, made scathing observations indicating the involvement of“influential individuals” yet to be investigated.

Satheesan said that the court on Thursday noted that behind the arrested accused, including Unnikrishnan Potty, stood“bigger guns”-- figures far more powerful than those currently in custody.

“Former and sitting Devaswom Ministers and a senior leader described by Padmakumar and others as 'god-like' were among the names referenced in statements before investigators,” pointed out Satheesan.

Satheesan went on to say that the High Court's remarks show that the“procession of CPI(M) leaders heading to jail has only begun”.

“Despite two prominent CPI(M) functionaries already in judicial custody, the party leadership continues to insist that no disciplinary action will be taken until the legal process concludes. They refuse to act even against those arrested in the theft of Lord Ayyappa's gold. The party fears what those in jail may reveal next,” added Satheesan.

“It has now become clear that the Dwarapalaka idol of Lord Ayyappa was stolen from the temple complex, sold to a millionaire, and replaced using a fabricated mould. The transactions involving the idol and associated gold reportedly ran into crores of rupees. In the second case linked to the smuggling network, former Travancore Devaswom Board president A. Padmakumar is also an accused, further deepening the political fallout,” said Satheesan.

“There is immense pressure on the Special Investigation Team from the Chief Minister's Office. The CMO has allegedly directed that former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran should not be questioned until after the Lok Sabha elections. Several former Devaswom Board presidents have already named him. We also have evidence of his links with Unnikrishnan Potty. This is why questioning is being delayed despite the court's directive to pursue the larger conspiracy,” added Satheesan.

Asserting that the Sabarimala gold heist will become a central campaign issue, the Congress said it will approach the election“with its head held high”. Every charge sheet filed in the case would be tested in the courts, it added, insisting that the people of Kerala would not tolerate any attempt to dilute or delay the investigation.