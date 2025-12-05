Railways Approves 10 New Mumbai Suburban Services

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for initiating additional local trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saying that it will benefit commuters.

In his post on X, the chief minister said, "Special gift for Mumbaikars! Thank you, Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji, and Hon. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, for initiating additional local train services: Nerul–Uran–Nerul (4 trips) and Belapur–Uran–Belapur (6 trips), in response to my request. Grateful for the approval of stoppages at Targhar and Gavhan. This will significantly benefit commuters and make the daily travel of Mumbaikars much easier.”

This development comes when the Chief Minister Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government on Friday completed one year in office.

In his letter to CM Fadnavis, the railway minister said that the approved has been given for the immediate introduction of 10 new suburban train services in MMR.

The new services, confirmed in a letter dated December 5, 2025, from the Minister to CM Fadnavis, will primarily benefit commuters along the recently-extended Port Line corridor.

The approval, communicated via the Railway Board, details the distribution of the new services including Nerul-Uran-Nerul: 4 services and Belapur-Uran-Belapur: 6 services. Incidentally, all 10 new services have been approved with an additional halt at Targhar station for public convenience.

The Railway Board communication also notes the provision of stoppages for Port Line suburban trains at Targhar and Gavhan stations and emphasises the need to speed up Port Line services on the Nerul-Uran and Belapur-Uran sections. The introduction of the new trains is directed to be given effect from an early convenient date to address the rising passenger density in the Navi Mumbai and Raigad regions.

Earlier, minister Vaishnaw made several announcements regarding additional trains and major infrastructure upgrades for the MMR and its suburban rail network. The strategy focusses on a massive investment in new lines, new rolling stock (trains), and updated technology to increase service frequency and reduce overcrowding.

The Minister stated that the ongoing infrastructure push will enable the introduction of approximately 250 to 300 additional local train services on the Central and Western lines over the next five years.

This significant increase aims to reduce pressure on the existing 3,200 daily services.

Further, he announced the approval for the procurement and manufacturing of 238 new-generation suburban trains (rakes) for Mumbai. These are planned to include new Air-Conditioned (AC) rakes with modern features, better acceleration, and enhanced ventilation (increased oxygen content) to improve passenger comfort and address overcrowding.