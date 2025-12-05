Dry Spell Triggers Rise In Cold-Related Illnesses Across Kashmir

Representational Photo

Srinagar- As Kashmir continues to experience an unusually dry and biting cold spell, health facilities across the Valley are witnessing a steady rise in patients complaining of common cold, cough, fever, throat irritation and other winter-related respiratory ailments.

Doctors estimate that more than 10 per cent of daily OPD cases are now linked to these seasonal infections, a number that has been climbing with each passing day due to the cold and dry weather.

They said the combination of dry air, sharp temperature drops, and increased indoor confinement has created perfect conditions for viral infections to multiply and spread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to KNO, Dr Zahoor Ahmad Mir, a doctor posted at the district hospital in south Kashmir, said the weather has played a crucial role in the recent surge.

“Dry and cold conditions cause viruses to survive longer, and the throat and nasal passages lose moisture, making people more susceptible to infections,” he said.“That is why we are seeing a consistent inflow of patients with cold and flu-like symptoms.”

Dr Mir added that most cases are mild but can turn serious for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses.

Another doctor said he examined dozens of similar cases over the past week. Respiratory tract infections tend to increase sharply whenever the Valley passes through prolonged dry spells, said Dr Yasir Ahmad Shah.

“In many hospitals, over one-tenth of our daily patients are coming with cold, cough, mild fever, sinus issues or throat infections. People need to understand that these are typical winter illnesses, but timely care is important,” he said.

Dr Shah added that patients with asthma, COPD, heart diseases or diabetes may experience aggravated symptoms during such weather transitions and should monitor their health more closely.