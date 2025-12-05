Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers Apologises Amid Flight Cancellations, Says Situation To Normalise Between December 10 And 15

MENAFN - Live Mint) IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers apologised amid the slew of flight cancellations, stating that the situation is expected to return to normal between December 10 and 15.

According to an internal video message accessed by Hindustan Times, the CEO extended his apologies for the massive disruptions that have left thousands stranded over the last few days.

What started as single day of flight disruptions and delays by IndiGo – spiraled into a four-day-saga – with over 400 flights reportedly cancelled on Friday, 5 December alone.

What triggered the mass cancellations?

Earlier IndiGo attributed the chaos to a convergence of unexpected challenges. It said,“...multitude of unforeseen operational challenges, including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (flight duty time limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated.”

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)