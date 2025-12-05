Selectors Set To Include New Faces In Pak Squad For T20is

File photo of Pakistan cricketers

Lahore- The Pakistan Cricket Board's selectors are not ruling out the possibility of including some new faces in the T20 squad that will be playing three matches in Sri Lanka from January 7 to 11.

This is because the PCB had issued NOC to six main players to appear in the Big Bash League in Australia which runs from December 14 to end of January before it announced the three-match series in Dambulla this week.

This is the first time so many Pakistani players are taking part in the BBL including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Rizwan (their debut seasons in the event), Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan.

With the exception of Rizwan, who has not been picked in the national T20 squad since December 2024, all the others are either playing or are set to play in the format for Pakistan team.

Cricket Australia had made it clear before permitting its teams to sign on the Pakistan players that they would be available for the entire season.