Kuwait PM Congratulates Thailand On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Friday sent a congratulatory cable to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn on the occasion of his country's National Day. (pickup previous)
