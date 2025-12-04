CGTN: What makes cooperation between China and France a two-way success

CGTN / Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With French President Emmanuel Macron currently in China for his fourth state visit, CGTN published an article analyzing how China-France cooperation has been a two-way success, highlighted by mutual commitment to expanding cooperation in strategic areas, high-level political trust and a shared vision for multilateralism in a multipolar world. French aerospace giant Airbus inaugurated its second final assembly line for the A320 family aircraft in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin in October, set to contribute 20 percent of the family's global capacity. The Tianjin project's importance was highlighted in April 2023 when the framework agreement was formally signed in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron during the latter's visit to China. Now, with Macron back in Beijing for his fourth state visit, Xi said on Thursday China and France should seize opportunities and expand the space of cooperation during talks with the French president. After the friendly, candid and fruitful talks, Xi said both sides agreed to enhance political trust. No matter how the external environment may evolve, China and France should always demonstrate the strategic vision and independence of a major country and offer each other understanding and support on issues concerning core interests and major concerns, he said while meeting the press with Macron. France values its relations with China and firmly upholds the one-China policy, Macron said, adding that France is willing to continue deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. A list of opportunities During their talks at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday, Xi said at its fourth plenary session, the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China deliberated over and adopted the recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan, drawing up the blueprint for China's development in the coming five years and also offering a list of opportunities to the world. China and France should seize the opportunities to expand the space for cooperation and strengthen ties in traditional areas like aviation, aerospace, and nuclear energy and unlock the cooperation potential in green economy, digital economy, biomedicine, AI, new energy and other fields, Xi added. Macron said France is pleased to see the dynamism of the Chinese economy that promotes openness and cooperation and has brought more opportunities to the world. France welcomes more Chinese investment in France and will provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment, he said. China is now France's largest trading partner in Asia and its seventh-largest trading partner globally, while France ranks as China's third-largest trading partner within the European Union. From January to October in 2025, bilateral trade reached $68.75 billion, up 4.1 percent year on year, and two-way cumulative investment exceeded $27 billion, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. In the sphere of cultural and people-to-people exchanges, over 6,000 French students came to China for study and exchange last year during the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, which coincided with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. A recent CGTN poll found that 75 percent of respondents support stronger economic cooperation between China and France to jointly address external risks and challenges, and 77.8 percent believe that expanding collaboration between the two nations based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit will not only shape their relations but also significantly influence the shaping of the international landscape. Proponents of multilateralism in a multipolar world Xi said on Thursday that China and France are independent, visionary and responsible major countries and constructive forces working to foster a multipolar world and promote solidarity and cooperation among humanity. "Today, transformations unseen in a century unfold at a faster pace. Humanity has once again come to a crossroads," Xi said, adding that China and France should act with a strong sense of responsibility, uphold multilateralism and stand firmly on the right side of history. China and Europe should stay committed to partnership, pursue cooperation with an open mind and ensure that China-Europe relations develop along the right track of independence and mutually beneficial cooperation, Xi added. Macron said France is committed to promoting the sound and stable development of Europe-China relations, adding that it believes that Europe and China should uphold dialogue and cooperation, and Europe should achieve strategic autonomy. Given the global geopolitical instability and challenges to the multilateral order, cooperation between France and China is even more important and indispensable, he said. In a recent CGTN poll, 92.5 percent of respondents called on China and France to jointly uphold true multilateralism, safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and work together to address global challenges. Wang Yanhang, a senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, said observing China-France bilateral cooperation through a multilateral lens underscores their shared responsibility as major countries. Wang said the willingness and capability of China and France to build consensus, properly manage differences and deepen cooperation through communication and dialogue, regardless of how the international landscape may change, offers the world certainty and stability.



