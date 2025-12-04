Joint Statement Declaration Of Intent From The United States Government And The European Commission On The Lobito Corridor And Investment In The Great Lakes Region

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The text of the following statement was released by the Government of the United States of America and the European Commission.

Begin text:

The Government of the United States and the European Commission reaffirm our shared commitment to promoting peace, security, and economic growth in the Great Lakes region of Africa. Together, we are focused on creating the conditions necessary for increased U.S. and EU investment across the region, recognizing that economic development is a cornerstone of long-term stability. Central to this effort is the Lobito Corridor, a transformative infrastructure project that will enhance regional connectivity, secure critical mineral supply chains, and drive sustainable economic growth. By linking the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to the Atlantic Ocean port of Lobito in Angola, the Lobito Corridor will open new avenues for two-way trade between Central Africa and the United States and Europe.

The Government of the United States and the European Commission are working closely with private sector leaders and African partners to rehabilitate and modernize the Lobito Corridor, ensuring its success as a catalyst for regional development. In this spirit, we take note of recent private sector discussions with the Government of the DRC regarding investment proposals for the DRC portion of the Lobito Corridor. The Government of the United States and the European Commission stand ready to discuss possible ways to finance proposals that would ensure synchronicity with the ongoing rehabilitation on the Angolan side of the Corridor to maximize the efficiency and success of the project. We declare our intention to remain fully aligned and coordinated to support the Corridor's success which will secure more transparent supply chains and sustained investment from the region.

End text.