This Is The Opinion Of 5,538 Employers: Mental Health Is A Priority For Two Out Of Three Companies In The Region, According To A Global Survey By WTW

Companies in Central America are undergoing a significant evolution in how they design and manage their benefits. WTW's global Benefits Trends 2025 survey gathered the opinions of 5,538 employers in 105 markets around the world. In Central America and the Caribbean, 125 organizations participated, representing more than 109,000 employees, allowing for a clear identification of the region's specific priorities and trends.

Financial pressure continues to be one of the biggest challenges: 60% of employers report increases in benefit costs or budget constraints. At the same time, 49% say that competition for talent continues to shape their decisions, leading nearly half of companies to review and rebalance their spending to maximize the impact of their programs.

In this scenario, mental health is positioned as the top priority in the region. Two out of three employers (66%) rank it as their number one focus, followed by strengthening health benefits (50%), seeking greater value and efficiency (42%), financial well-being (39%), and retirement benefits (29%). For WTW, this shift represents a structural change in the way companies support their teams, addressing dimensions that go beyond physical health and influence productivity, retention, and organizational climate.

“Companies are building more strategic and people-centered benefit models. Today, the priority is not only to offer benefits, but to provide the right ones, in an environment where talent and costs demand new solutions,” explained Gabriel Ramírez Alvízar, Central America Consulting Lead – Health & Benefits at WTW.

More personalization and benefits for strategic groups

Another relevant finding from the study is that organizations are directing their efforts toward specific segments of the workforce. Seventy percent are focusing on key talent, while 57% prioritize employees in areas with staff shortages and 47% prioritize those with lower salaries. In addition, 34% are strengthening benefits for parents and caregivers. This segmentation allows programs to be more relevant and address particular needs within each organization.

Although work flexibility and personalization are growing demands among employees, the study reveals that there is still a gap between expectations and supply. Currently, 76% of companies do not offer choice options in their benefits; however, nearly three-quarters plan to expand personalization in the coming years. The survey confirms that employees with greater choice are twice as likely to feel that their benefits meet their real needs.

Growing trends

The study also shows progress in areas such as parental leave, extended care leave, and women's health benefits. Although adoption is still gradual, interest in incorporating issues such as menopause, fertility, and specialized support continues to grow. At the same time, technology and artificial intelligence are beginning to play a more visible role, especially in areas such as benefits communication, operations, and analytics, where companies see a clear opportunity for modernization.

According to Ramírez, the survey results confirm that Central America is undergoing an accelerated transformation in benefits management.“Mental health, personalization, and comprehensive well-being have gone from being emerging trends to becoming strategic pillars for companies. With this, the region is moving toward more humane, efficient models that are better prepared to respond to the expectations of an increasingly diverse and demanding workforce,” he said.

