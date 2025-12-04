Sofi Technologies Stock Slides After-Hours On $1.5B Equity Offering Amid Fresh Expansion Into Crypto Services



The company plans to sell new shares and grant the underwriter an option to purchase additional stock.

Proceeds are earmarked for strengthening its capital position and supporting future growth initiatives. The offering follows the recent launch of SoFi's retail crypto platform.

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) slipped about 3% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company said it plans to sell $1.5 billion of its common stock in a new underwritten offering.

Stock Offering Details

SoFi said it will sell all of the shares itself and expects to give the underwriter a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 15% of the offering. The company said the proceeds will go toward general corporate needs, including strengthening its capital position, increasing flexibility, and supporting future growth plans.

SoFi's Renewed Push Into Digital Assets

The stock sale comes just weeks after SoFi revealed a major new push into digital assets. Last month, the company said it would become the first nationally chartered U.S. bank to offer crypto services directly to retail customers. The new SoFi Crypto platform allows users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.

SoFi said its own data showed that 60% of members who already own crypto would rather trade through a licensed bank than a traditional crypto exchange, calling it a sign of strong demand for regulated offerings.

SoFi's Earlier Crypto Shutdown

SoFi had initially offered crypto trading through its brokerage app in 2020, but shut the feature down two years ago while reassessing its strategy.

Now, SoFi says it wants to build crypto and blockchain tools directly into its financial ecosystem. Other major banks, including Citi and JPMorgan, have also been expanding their own digital-asset plans since the GENIUS Act was passed earlier this year.

Stocktwits Traders Weigh Dip-Buying Against Short-Term Pressure

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SoFi was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.

SOFI sentiment and message volume as of December 4| Source: Stocktwits

One user suggested short-term traders might consider taking a brief short position, while long-term holders could view the pullback as a buying opportunity, saying the stock could more than double next year.

Another user expects the stock to“recover all losses and shoot up by tomorrow.”

SoFi's stock has surged 92% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.