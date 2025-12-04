Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
| November 1,
2025
| % of net
sales
| November 2,
2024
| % of net
sales
| YOY
Variance
|Net sales
|$
|331,323
|100.0%
|$
|324,261
|100.0%
|$
|7,062
|Cost of goods sold
|222,604
|67.2%
|221,173
|68.2%
|1,431
|Gross profit
|108,719
|32.8%
|103,088
|31.8%
|5,631
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|104,452
|31.5%
|99,973
|30.8%
|4,479
|Income from operations
|4,267
|1.3%
|3,115
|1.0%
|1,152
|Interest expense
|4,053
|1.2%
|3,317
|1.1%
|736
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|214
|0.1%
|(202
|)
|(0.1%)
|416
|Income tax expense
|206
|0.1%
|162
|0.0%
|44
|Net income (loss)
|$
|8
|0.0%
|$
|(364
|)
|(0.1%)
|$
|372
|Income (loss) per share
|Basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.01
|Diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|38,457
|37,869
|588
|Diluted
|39,155
|37,869
|1,286
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
| November 1,
2025
| % of net
sales
| November 2,
2024
| % of net
sales
| YOY
Variance
|Net sales
|$
|874,325
|100.0%
|$
|857,235
|100.0%
|$
|17,090
|Cost of goods sold
|596,014
|68.2%
|590,343
|68.9%
|5,671
|Gross profit
|278,311
|31.8%
|266,892
|31.1%
|11,419
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|296,874
|34.0%
|288,727
|33.6%
|8,147
|Loss from operations
|(18,563
|)
|(2.2%)
|(21,835
|)
|(2.5%)
|3,272
|Interest expense
|10,718
|1.2%
|9,408
|1.1%
|1,310
|Other losses
|75
|0.0%
|457
|0.1%
|(382
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(29,356
|)
|(3.4%)
|(31,700
|)
|(3.7%)
|2,344
|Income tax benefit
|(1,027
|)
|(0.1%)
|(7,364
|)
|(0.9%)
|6,337
|Net loss
|$
|(28,329
|)
|(3.3%)
|$
|(24,336
|)
|(2.8%)
|$
|(3,993
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|38,326
|37,729
|597
|Diluted
|38,326
|37,729
|597
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except par value data)
|November 1,
|February 1,
|2025
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,246
|$
|2,832
|Accounts receivable, net
|5,064
|2,410
|Merchandise inventories
|423,968
|341,958
|Prepaid expenses and other
|14,663
|18,802
|Total current assets
|445,941
|366,002
|Operating lease right of use asset
|306,872
|316,499
|Property and equipment, net
|159,333
|167,838
|Goodwill
|1,496
|1,496
|Definite lived intangibles, net
|225
|267
|Total assets
|$
|913,867
|$
|852,102
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|63,271
|$
|64,041
|Accrued expenses
|115,788
|95,946
|Income taxes payable
|206
|194
|Operating lease liability, current
|53,259
|49,128
|Revolving line of credit
|137,902
|74,654
|Total current liabilities
|370,426
|283,963
|Long-term liabilities:
|Deferred income taxes
|-
|946
|Term loan, net
|44,007
|24,067
|Operating lease liability, noncurrent
|289,916
|307,422
|Total long-term liabilities
|333,923
|332,435
|Total liabilities
|704,349
|616,398
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 38,481 and 38,103 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|385
|380
|Additional paid-in capital
|88,138
|86,000
|Accumulated earnings
|120,995
|149,324
|Total stockholders' equity
|209,518
|235,704
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|913,867
|$
|852,102
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
|November 1,
|November 2,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(28,329
|)
|$
|(24,336
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|29,359
|30,491
|Amortization of discount on debt and deferred financing fees
|481
|217
|Amortization of definite lived intangible
|42
|45
|Loss on asset dispositions
|65
|501
|Deferred income taxes
|(946
|)
|(6,975
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|2,400
|3,438
|Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(2,654
|)
|673
|Operating lease assets and liabilities
|(3,751
|)
|(4,725
|)
|Merchandise inventories
|(82,010
|)
|(83,426
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other
|4,027
|220
|Accounts payable
|(2,970
|)
|56,128
|Accrued expenses
|13,779
|9,727
|Income taxes payable and receivable
|12
|(649
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(70,495
|)
|(18,671
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment, net of amounts acquired
|(18,741
|)
|(11,305
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|11
|55
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(18,730
|)
|(11,250
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net borrowings on line of credit
|63,248
|3,999
|Borrowings on term loan
|20,000
|25,000
|Increase in book overdraft
|6,075
|1,670
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock per employee stock purchase plan
|97
|208
|Payment of withholdings on restricted stock units
|(353
|)
|(296
|)
|Payment of deferred financing costs and discount on term loan
|(428
|)
|(1,135
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|88,639
|29,446
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(586
|)
|(475
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|2,832
|3,141
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|2,246
|$
|2,666
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|The following table presents the reconciliations of (i) GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) and (ii) GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
| For the Thirty-Nine Weeks
Ended
| November 1,
2025
| November 2,
2024
| November 1,
2025
| November 2,
2024
|Numerator:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|8
|$
|(364
|)
|$
|(28,329
|)
|$
|(24,336
|)
|Director and officer transition costs (1)
|955
|279
|1,738
|709
|Valuation allowance (2)
|-
|-
|7,339
|-
|Cancelled contract (3)
|-
|205
|-
|911
|Legal accrual (4)
|3,000
|1,750
|3,000
|1,750
|Less tax benefit
|(989
|)
|(519
|)
|(1,185
|)
|(783
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|2,974
|$
|1,351
|$
|(17,437
|)
|$
|(21,749
|)
|Denominator:
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|39,155
|37,869
|38,326
|37,729
|Reconciliation of earnings (loss) per share:
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|$
|-
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(0.65
|)
|Impact of adjustments to numerator and denominator
|0.08
|0.05
|0.29
|0.07
|Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(0.58
|)
|(1) Represents expenses incurred relating to the departure of directors and officers and the recruitment of directors and key members of our senior management team.
|(2) Represents estimated tax benefit had the company not been in a deferred tax asset valuation allowance position.
|(3) Represents fees and expenses related to a settlement in the cancellation of a contract related to our information technology systems.
|(4) Represents an accrual for a legal settlement and related fees and expense.
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:
|For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
| For the Thirty-Nine Weeks
Ended
| November 1,
2025
| November 2,
2024
| November 1,
2025
| November 2,
2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|8
|$
|(364
|)
|$
|(28,329
|)
|$
|(24,336
|)
|Interest expense
|4,053
|3,317
|10,718
|9,408
|Income tax benefit
|206
|162
|(1,027
|)
|(7,364
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,619
|9,984
|29,401
|30,536
|Stock-based compensation expense (1)
|780
|1,047
|2,400
|3,438
|Director and officer transition costs (2)
|955
|279
|1,738
|709
|Cancelled contract (3)
|-
|205
|-
|911
|Legal accrual (4)
|3,000
|1,750
|3,000
|1,750
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|18,621
|$
|16,380
|$
|17,901
|$
|15,052
|(1) Represents non-cash expenses related to equity instruments granted to employees under our equity incentive plan and employee stock purchase plan.
|(2) Represents expenses incurred relating to the departure of directors and officers and the recruitment of directors and key members of our senior management team.
|(3) Represents fees and expenses related to a settlement in the cancellation of a contract related to our information technology systems.
|(4) Represents an accrual for a legal settlement and related fees and expenses.
