Central Asian Leaders Urge Support For Kyrgyzstan's 20272028 UN Security Council Candidacy
This was announced by Ulugbek Lapasov, the Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan during a briefing at the United Nations Security Council Media Stakeout.
Lapasov emphasized that the regional leaders view Kyrgyzstan's nomination as a key step in strengthening Central Asia's contribution to global peace and security. The Address calls for a united front in backing Kyrgyzstan's bid, underlining the region's desire to enhance its role in global decision-making processes.
Kyrgyzstan's Permanent Representative, Aida Kasymalieva, expressed her appreciation for the support from the Central Asian states. She stated that the solidarity shown by the region reflects a shared commitment to multilateralism and peace. If elected, Kyrgyzstan is prepared to serve as a principled member of the Security Council, ensuring the voices of smaller and developing countries are heard in global discussions.
