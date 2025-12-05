Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Central Asian Leaders Urge Support For Kyrgyzstan's 20272028 UN Security Council Candidacy

Central Asian Leaders Urge Support For Kyrgyzstan's 20272028 UN Security Council Candidacy


2025-12-05 05:07:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 5. The Heads of State of Central Asia had signed a joint Address urging UN Member States to support the Kyrgyz Republic's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term, Trend reports via Kyrgyz MFA.

This was announced by Ulugbek Lapasov, the Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan during a briefing at the United Nations Security Council Media Stakeout.

Lapasov emphasized that the regional leaders view Kyrgyzstan's nomination as a key step in strengthening Central Asia's contribution to global peace and security. The Address calls for a united front in backing Kyrgyzstan's bid, underlining the region's desire to enhance its role in global decision-making processes.

Kyrgyzstan's Permanent Representative, Aida Kasymalieva, expressed her appreciation for the support from the Central Asian states. She stated that the solidarity shown by the region reflects a shared commitment to multilateralism and peace. If elected, Kyrgyzstan is prepared to serve as a principled member of the Security Council, ensuring the voices of smaller and developing countries are heard in global discussions.

MENAFN05122025000187011040ID1110441490



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search