Los Angeles ADU Contractor Expands Full-Service ADU Construction For Local Homeowners

“Many homeowners know an ADU could help with rent, family, or retirement, but choosing the right ADU contractor can feel risky,” said a spokesperson for Go ADU.“Our goal as a Los Angeles ADU contractor is to give clear plans, transparent fees, and timely project updates so people always feel in control.”

Every ADU project begins with a free consultation with an experienced ADU contractor. During the call, the team reviews goals, budget, and local zoning regulations and regulations, then explains what kind of accessory dwelling unit the lot can support. A site visit follows, where the ADU contractor measures sqft, checks the existing garage, evaluates space around the house, and studies building codes and setbacks to see which ADU types fit best.

Next, Go ADU and its in-house designer, outside designers, and architect create detailed floor plans for the new ADU. These plans cover each room, bedroom, and bathroom, along with kitchen layout, cabinet design, doors, flooring, lighting, exterior finishes, and engineering details. The team prepares plans for single-story ADUs, second-story units above the garage, and backyard ADU homes, giving homeowners a clear visual of how the new accessory dwelling units will relate to the main building and any future home remodeling or renovation work.

On the permitting side, Go ADU operates as the central ADU contractor and point of contact. The company manages all permits, coordinates building and planning departments across California, and explains each contract, license requirement, and city fees in plain language. Whether the project is in Los Angeles, Burbank, Glendale, Culver City, Calabasas, or Hollywood, the ADU contractor team stays current on local ADU development standards so adus move smoothly from planning to constructing.

During construction, the Los Angeles ADU contractor oversees subcontractors for framing, roofing, plumbing, HVAC, electrical work, floor installation, painting, and final finish details. Each ADU construction job is built with a focus on energy efficiency, careful site protection, and clear communication so homeowners always know what is happening on their property. From compact ADU units tucked behind the main house to larger multi- bedrooms ADU projects, the company treats each build like a long-term investment for the family.

Go ADU's ADU contractors also support larger home remodeling efforts, coordinating renovation work on the primary house while building the ADU. By combining ADU services with broader remodeling, homeowners can update kitchens, bathrooms, and living areas at the same time their accessory dwelling unit is being completed, improving overall property value in a single project.

“People do not have to become ADU experts,” the spokesperson added.“They just need one trusted Los Angeles ADU contractor who can manage ADU companies, ADU builders, and every trade on site while keeping the project on schedule and on budget.”

Homeowners interested in ADU construction, garage conversion projects, or other ADU projects can schedule a free consultation with Go ADU. The team walks through ADU services, ADU pricing, ADU plans, and realistic timelines so homeowners can confidently choose the right ADU contractor for their property.

About Go ADU Construction

