Botpool announces a new Payoneer integration designed to streamline global payouts, reduce fees and expand cross-border hiring opportunities for AI freelancers and companies.







Botpool, a fast-growing freelance marketplace focused on AI freelancers, announced a partnership with Payoneer aimed at improving how freelance talent and global businesses send and receive payments. The integration will allow users to access fast, secure and lower-fee global payouts, strengthening Botpool's position as a competitive global platform for AI talent.

The partnership enables freelancers and agencies across key markets,including India freelancers and Pakistan freelancers, to receive earnings through Payoneer, a widely used cross-border payments infrastructure. The update is designed to support the increasing number of professionals using remote work platforms to sell services, provide AI development expertise and collaborate with companies seeking to hire AI talent.

Botpool said the integration addresses long-standing friction in the freelance marketplace sector, particularly for regions where cross border payments can be slow or restricted. With Payoneer now available, AI freelancers can transact more efficiently, apply for a wider range of projects and gain easier access to international clients. Businesses using Botpool can also complete global payouts with greater reliability when hiring across markets.

“Reliable global payouts are essential for freelancers working across borders, especially in high-growth regions such as India and Pakistan,” a Botpool spokesperson said.“Our partnership with Payoneer reduces barriers and supports AI freelancers who want to participate fully in the global economy. It also strengthens Botpool's ability to scale as a global freelance marketplace built for AI talent.”

For companies, the collaboration offers a more streamlined way to hire AI talent without navigating complex payment channels. Payoneer's infrastructure is widely used by global marketplaces and is intended to give Botpool buyers confidence when managing remote teams and paying for ongoing projects. The availability of lower fees and trusted payout systems supports Botpool's broader goal of making AI-driven collaboration more accessible.

Botpool's marketplace continues to grow as businesses adopt AI tools that require specialized expertise across areas such as automation, AI development, content generation and design. The company said the Payoneer integration is an immediate enhancement for users and part of a larger effort to build an AI-first freelance ecosystem where freelancers and companies can collaborate without geographic or financial limitations.

“The future of remote work depends on secure, simple and globally inclusive payments,” the spokesperson said.“By integrating Payoneer, Botpool is taking a meaningful step toward removing payment friction and enabling both sides of the marketplace to focus on the work, not the logistics. This is foundational to building the next generation of AI-driven remote work platforms.”

The update also gives freelancers the flexibility to sell gig-style service packages, take on long-term contracts and expand their client base worldwide. Buyers hiring AI freelancers gain access to a broader pool of talent with fewer restrictions tied to their location, allowing companies to scale AI-related projects faster.

Botpool said it expects the partnership to contribute to the continued expansion of its global user base. The company aims to compete with traditional freelance platforms by offering purpose-built tools for AI professionals while supporting modern expectations for payout flexibility and cross-border hiring.







About Botpool

Botpool is an AI-focused freelance marketplace connecting businesses with AI developers, designers, creators and automation professionals worldwide. Built for the new era of work, Botpool provides smart matching tools, a vetted talent pool and a streamlined system to hire AI talent for short-term tasks and long-term projects. More information is available at

About Payoneer

Payoneer is a global financial technology company providing cross-border payment services to businesses, marketplaces and professionals in more than 190 countries. Through Payoneer, users can receive and send international payments and access a trusted financial infrastructure built for global commerce.