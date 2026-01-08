403
German Factory Orders Defy Market Expectations with 5.6 Percent Rise
(MENAFN) German manufacturing orders delivered an unexpected surge in November, climbing 5.6% month-over-month and crushing analyst predictions of contraction, federal statistical authority Destatis announced Thursday.
The robust expansion followed an upwardly revised 1.6% gain in October, dramatically contradicting market consensus that had projected a 0.9% decline for November.
Metal products manufacturing fueled the acceleration, skyrocketing 25.3% from the prior month. Other vehicle construction sectors—encompassing aircraft, ships, trains, and military vehicles—contributed significantly with a 12.3% monthly jump.
"Furthermore, moderate increases in several other sectors, including the manufacture of electrical equipment, mechanical engineering, and the manufacture of data processing equipment, electronic and optical products, had a positive impact on the overall result," Destatis said in a statement.
Capital goods orders demonstrated particular strength, advancing 7.9% in November 2025 versus the previous month. Intermediate goods orders expanded 1.0%, while consumer goods orders surged 8.2%.
International demand remained vigorous, with foreign orders climbing 4.9%. Eurozone orders jumped 8.2%, outpacing orders from outside the currency bloc, which rose 2.9%. Domestic orders within Germany increased 6.5%.
Measured against the previous year, factory orders posted an explosive 10.5% surge, underscoring sustained momentum in Europe's largest manufacturing economy.
The surprise data offers renewed optimism for Germany's industrial sector, which has struggled with energy costs and global economic headwinds throughout recent quarters.
