Urban Governance Key To Better Quality Of Life, Says Arunachal Governor

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Jan 10 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Saturday underscored the vital role of effective urban governance in improving the quality of life of citizens, stressing the need for cleanliness, orderliness and aesthetic enhancement across areas under the Municipal Corporation.

The Governor said that well-maintained public spaces are a reflection of civic pride and responsible administration, and called upon civic bodies to ensure systematic upkeep of urban infrastructure to create a clean, organised and citizen-friendly environment.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Corporator Gora Lotak on Saturday called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan and discussed various affairs.

The Corporator sought the Governor's guidance and support for the holistic development of the ward, particularly as Lok Bhavan itself falls within his (Gora Lotak) ward. He briefed the Governor on the challenges his sector faced, towards cleanliness, waste disposal, hygiene, and sanitation of the area, and the status of public and private structures, as well as essential services in his area of responsibility.

Congratulating Lotak on his election and extending his best wishes, the Governor encouraged him to remain committed to public service and to work with dedication for the welfare and well-being of the residents of his ward.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd) said that since Lok Bhavan is located in his ward, the area should set high standards in cleanliness, planning, and civic discipline, and emerge as a model for other wards of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation to emulate. Emphasising the vital role of urban governance in improving the quality of life, the Governor underlined the need for cleanliness, orderliness, and aesthetic enhancement in all areas under the Municipal Corporation.

He stressed that well-maintained public spaces reflect civic pride and responsible administration. Advising a participatory and people-centric approach, the Governor said that all Corporators must undertake avenue plantation drives in close coordination with the Department of Environment and Forests.

He emphasised that such green initiatives would enhance the city's beauty and also contribute to environmental sustainability and improved air quality. The Governor further advised that the Corporators must act as social facilitators, engaging with citizens, fostering community ownership, and motivating residents to actively participate in cleanliness, conservation, and development efforts.

Meanwhile, the Governor on Saturday has extended his warm greetings to the people of the state, and especially to the Hrusso community of East Kameng district, on the auspicious occasion of the Sarok Festival. In his message, the Governor said that festivals and traditional ceremonies are the soul of human culture. They reflect our collective wisdom, values, and way of life, nurtured and preserved by indigenous communities since time immemorial.

“Such celebrations bring people together across generations, strengthening bonds of unity, mutual respect, and social harmony. Sarok is a vibrant expression of the Hrusso (Aka) tribe's rich cultural heritage, deeply rooted in tradition, faith, and harmony with nature,” the Governor said.

He said:“May the Sarok Festival usher in happiness, harmony, and renewed hope for all, and may it further strengthen the rich cultural fabric of our great State, the Governor wished in his message.”