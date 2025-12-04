Listclose Announces Statewide Expansion, Advancing A Modern, Equity-Focused Real Estate Model Across Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ListClose, a licensed Texas real estate brokerage focused on fiduciary representation, transparent pricing, and modern service, announced its full statewide expansion today. The move covers all major metropolitan regions, including Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio. The company aims to help Texans hold onto more of their equity. ListClose works to make real estate more accessible by offering full-service support for sellers and buyers at a fraction of the traditional 3% agent cost. Sellers get professional guidance from listing to closing. Buyers receive expert help with touring, offers, and negotiations. They also get half of the buyer-agent commission at closing. This expansion brings ListClose's digital-first, efficiency-driven model to every major Texas market for the first time.

With housing affordability tightening across the state, ListClose leadership noted that the timing of the rollout reflects a growing need for cost-efficient real estate services that do not compromise service quality. The brokerage provides professional photography, full MLS exposure, contract management, negotiations, and closing support, all delivered through streamlined systems that help both sellers and buyers keep more of their equity. These efficiencies allow clients to receive full-service representation while avoiding the legacy costs of the traditional 3% model.

“Texas homeowners are navigating a very different housing environment than the one seen in recent years,” said ListClose representative Megan Schurr.“Our expansion ensures that sellers and buyers in every major metro have access to a modern process that delivers full representation and puts equity protection at the center. The goal is simple. Support Texans with a structure built for the realities of today's market, where people want professional help without unnecessary costs.”

In recent years, pressure on commissions has changed as home value growth has slowed. ListClose internal reviews show that sellers paid higher fees during the fast rises of 2021 and 2022. Now, with a median price of $342,000, the main goal is to guard the core investment. ListClose streamlines the whole process and drops the extras that don't add value. Sellers pay 1% to list a property on the local MLS instead of the traditional 3% listing fee, while buyers get half their ListClose buyer-agent commission rebated at closing. That means both sides keep more of their equity, and they never lose out on solid, full-on professional help.

As part of the expansion, ListClose confirmed full compliance with Texas Real Estate Commission rules. A licensed Texas agent trained in local market details handles every deal. The firm views this approach as key to offering efficient service that meets state brokerage standards.

The statewide rollout of ListClose opens up new options for sellers who want full service at reduced fees. For the first time, it rewards home buyers with half of the ListClose buyer-agent commission. The brokerage flips the old agent-fee setup. Traditional agents keep most of the 3% commission. ListClose runs lean and takes only a small portion. The bulk stays with clients through lower listing fees or buyer rebates. ListClose representatives describe the model as a fresh approach for today's market. Texans look for data-driven guidance, transparent pricing, and agents who streamline communication across all digital channels.

ListClose has partnered with licensed agents in each major city to create a statewide coverage network, ensuring localized expertise and on-the-ground representation when needed. These agents will provide complimentary valuation consultations to homeowners interested in understanding current market positioning, neighborhood-specific price trends, and the implications of equity retention in slower-appreciation environments.

Executives at ListClose pointed out that this expansion supports the brokerage's goal to improve standards in real estate. The company pairs licensed agents with up-to-date technology to make transactions easier and cut extra fees for customers. Its system uses custom tools to handle everyday paperwork automatically. This setup frees agents to concentrate on market analysis, advice, and direct client interactions. Blending tech with professional skills helps keep high-quality service intact and passes real savings to clients.

ListClose stressed that the company has no plans to change the core job of real estate agents. Instead, it updates the framework they work in. The brokerage simplifies steps and cuts out repeated tasks. This helps agents work faster and provide greater benefits to sellers and buyers throughout each deal.

ListClose shared that early results from its Houston launch show steady interest from sellers who want full-service real estate agent services without paying hefty commissions. As the rollout continues, the brokerage plans to track local patterns in each city. This step ensures the service fits well in Texas' diverse varied urban areas.

Homeowners who want details on ListClose statewide services or to book a free consultation with a licensed agent in Houston, Dallas, Austin, or San Antonio can head to

About ListClose

ListClose is a fully licensed Texas real estate brokerage. It delivers full-service representation through local agents powered by AI tools and custom-built software. The company puts client loyalty first. It keeps everything transparent. It brings real insider know-how to every deal. This modern and transparent model lets sellers hold onto more of their hard-earned equity and gives buyers valuable perks. Sellers and buyers enjoy hands-on expert support from start to finish.





Media Contact

Company Name: ListClose

Contact Person: Megan Schurr

Email:...

Phone: 832-350-7249

Country: United States

Website:

