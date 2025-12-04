Mbank And 7X Unlock Digital Payments With AE Coin In UAE Logistics, Ecommerce & Digital Ecosystems

Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the UAE's first fully integrated digital bank, has announced a strategic collaboration with 7X, a leading trade, transport, and logistics group. The collaboration between both entities aims to enable blockchain-powered digital payments using AE Coin, the nation's first AED-pegged stablecoin licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, across 7X's logistics, e-commerce, and digital services throughout the UAE.

Through this collaboration, customers across the 7X ecosystem will soon have the option to settle payments using AE Coin for services related to postal, courier and express delivery, logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, and digital platforms, benefiting from secure, instant, and fully regulated digital settlements. The initiative directly supports the UAE's digital economy strategy and reinforces the country's leadership as a regional and global hub for next-generation financial services.

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO - 7X, said:“At 7X, we see digital payments as a natural extension of the national trade, transport, and logistics infrastructure that connects people, businesses, and governments every day. Our collaboration with Al Maryah Community Bank brings together AE Coin's regulated, AED-backed digital currency with the reach of our logistics network, enabling faster, more secure, and more convenient ways to pay for everyday services, while supporting the UAE's vision for an advanced digital economy, enhancing customer experience, and opening new opportunities for SMEs and e-commerce merchants to participate confidently in a more innovative, cashless future.”

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Chief Executive Officer – Al Maryah Community Bank, said:“This collaboration marks a new milestone in the future of digital finance and payments in the UAE. By integrating AE Coin across nationwide postal, e-commerce, and delivery services, we are not only expanding real-world blockchain adoption, but also supporting the UAE's vision of a smart, digitally enabled economy. Together with 7X, we are enabling customers and businesses to benefit from faster settlement, lower transaction costs and a secure, fully regulated payment ecosystem - setting a new benchmark for innovation across the logistics and services sector.”

Ramez Rafeek, General Manager – AED Stablecoin LLC, said:“Mbank and 7X are unlocking the power of digital payments with AE Coin across logistics, e-commerce, and digital ecosystems in the UAE and beyond. This partnership accelerates the real-world adoption of regulated stablecoins in the country, giving businesses and consumers instant settlement, lower transaction costs, and greater transparency. It also strengthens the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation in financial services, by putting AE Coin to work in day-to-day transactions under a robust regulatory framework aligned with the nation's vision for a secure, advanced digital economy.”

The agreement aligns with 7X's strategic vision to advance smart, technology-driven services across its ecosystem, integrating its portfolio of entities, including NXN (the UAE's National Network for logistics), EMX (7X's logistics arm), FINTX (fintech solutions), and EDC (digital transformation solutions), and Emirates Post (the UAE's postal operator), as well as its digital logistics platform Waslah and Wayn, UAE's Digital P.O. Box. The partnership strengthens the integration of digital payment technologies with logistics infrastructure, enabling seamless customer experiences.

The rollout of AE Coin acceptance will take place through a phased approach across the UAE, powering secure and instant payments via the AEC Wallet, Mbank's blockchain-enabled digital wallet that facilitates AE Coin transactions for individuals, SMEs, and corporate clients.