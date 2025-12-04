On Their International Day... Women With Disabilities Face A Double Blow From Digital Violence

“Why do you buy so many shoes? You don't even walk... One pair is enough and will save your family money.” This is just one of dozens of comments that Yasmin Al-Awini, a content creator and activist on social media, has received whenever she shares parts of her personal experience to raise awareness about inclusion and coexistence with people with disabilities.

Yasmin says her journey has not been without its harsh moments. Bullying is a nearly daily part of life for anyone active on social media, but for people with disabilities, the blow is doubled, as she describes it.

She recounts simple yet painful examples. In her latest video about traveling, someone commented,“Disabled and traveling, while we're still stuck here.” In another clip, where she talked about her passion for fashion styling, a viewer wrote,“Why are you leaving the house? Someone like you should stay home.” Yasmin adds,“Sometimes I hear the same words on the street or in restaurants. The words may seem simple, but their impact is huge.”

Despite the harshness of such comments, Yasmin emphasizes that the danger lies in their deep psychological effect.“Sometimes I really hesitate to appear publicly, but my personality is strong, and that's what keeps me going and spreading awareness.”

She says messages of support give her the strength to continue:“Many girls tell me that they learned from me how people with disabilities live their lives normally. But unfortunately, others withdraw and don't leave the house because of bullying.” She notes that fear of interacting with people with disabilities is a deeply rooted problem:“When someone says 'poor thing' or offers help in a condescending way, it feels like they see you as a human case rather than a normal person. Talk to us, try us-we are part of life.”

Regarding her tools for confronting digital violence, she explains that she mixes ignoring harmful comments with conscious responses:“Some people aim to hurt; I ignore them. Others, I respond with a video explaining why their behavior is wrong.” She also follows legal procedures against offenders:“The legal process is long, but we have to claim our rights. I've been filing cases and following them for a whole year.”

One of her toughest experiences was when she stumbled and fell on camera-not just a simple fall, but it turned into a global wave of bullying that reached 17 million views.“It was all laughing and mockery,” she says.

Despite everything, Yasmin continues to stand firm against digital violence, amplifying the voices of thousands of women and girls with disabilities, stressing that the presence of people with disabilities is not frightening-but ignoring their rights is.

Yasmin's story coincides with Jordan marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, alongside the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign under the slogan“Safe Space,” at a time when global studies reveal a worrying increase in digital violence against women.

United Nations reports indicate that between one-third and one-half of women worldwide experience some form of digital violence, such as online harassment, stalking, or blackmail.

Women with disabilities, according to international studies, face risks two to five times higher than others, with the violence often being compounded. Regional reports from the Middle East and North Africa show that nearly half of female internet users feel unsafe due to harassment or hate on digital platforms. Research also indicates that over 60% of women with intellectual or physical disabilities in some countries experience psychological or digital harm, due to weak legal protections and insufficient reporting mechanisms.

These figures show that what Yasmin experienced is not an isolated case, but part of a global phenomenon that disproportionately affects girls and women with disabilities, who face discrimination, harassment, bullying, and extortion both online and offline.

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities... Digital Violence on the Rise

Jordan, alongside countries worldwide, observes the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3. This occasion comes amid a concerning rise in digital violence, especially against women and girls with disabilities, with its effects extending beyond online comments.

The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities emphasizes that it continuously works to raise awareness and ensure that women and girls with disabilities have access to a safer and more inclusive digital space. This includes efforts to protect them from digital violence by improving website and platform accessibility.

Rafat Al-Zeitawi, the council's media spokesperson, told“Amman Net” that the council's role extends through multiple avenues, starting with setting accessibility standards for websites and reviewing them through specialists to ensure suitability for people with visual, hearing, physical, or cognitive disabilities.

According to Al-Zeitawi, the council also trains people with disabilities on reporting mechanisms, raises awareness about digital violations and scams, and teaches them how to verify information. He points out that women with disabilities often face compounded discrimination, making the effects of digital violence on them even more severe.