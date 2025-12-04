Brazilian Economy Grows 2.7% In 12 Months

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Rio de Janeiro – Brazil's economy grew 0.1% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter, reaching its highest level on record. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the country's gross domestic product, the total value of goods and services produced, increased by 1.8%. Over the past four quarters, GDP expanded by 2.7%.

The data was released on Thursday (4) by statistics agency IBGE. The quarterly increase of 0.1% is considered by the IBGE as stability, meaning it is not statistically significant. According to the institute, GDP reaches BRL 3.2 trillion.

From the second to the third quarter, industry recorded the highest growth (0.8%), followed by agriculture (0.4%). The performance of the services sector, which accounts for the largest share of GDP, was nearly flat at 0.1%. Within services, the main contributors were transportation, storage, and postal services (+2.7%), information and communication (+1.5%), and real estate activities (+0.8%).

In the industrial sector, growth was seen in extractive industries (1.7%), construction (1.3%), and manufacturing (0.3%). On the expenditure side, household consumption remained nearly flat at 0.1%, while government consumption increased by 1.3%. Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), an indicator measuring a country's productive capacity through investments, rose 0.9%. Exports contributed with a 3.3% increase.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Marcio Ferreira/Brazil Transport Ministry

