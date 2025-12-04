Missionirnewsbreaks CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) CEO Talks Bold Strategy To Treat GBM In Biomedwire Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) was featured in a BioMedWire Podcast discussing its sharpened focus on glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), one of the deadliest and least treatable forms of cancer. In the interview, CEO John Climaco said of GBM,“Patients have very little hope. Our mission is to change that completely, and we think we have the drugs to do it.”

An article discussing this reads,“The company's therapeutic strategy centers on overcoming the blood-brain barrier ('BBB'), a critical biological defense that restricts most drugs from reaching brain tumors. 'The problem for patients and clinicians in the space is that the cancers take place in the brain behind the blood-brain barrier, which is this very specialized network of cells that prevents otherwise helpful drugs from reaching the site of the cancer.... We believe that is the reason why a cancer like glioblastoma remains one of the two greatest unmet needs in oncology today, the other being pancreatic cancer,' the CNS Pharmaceuticals CEO explained.”

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme ("GBM"), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

