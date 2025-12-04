403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Young Autistic Machinist Launches Startup Producing Vise Jaws For Milling Applications
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a modest shop in Texas, a young autistic machinist is quietly making waves in the manufacturing world. Spartan CNC founded by 24-year-old Kyle Davis, is a family-run startup producing vise jaws designed to meet the evolving needs of machinists.
Kyle's journey into machining began as a personal passion and a way to navigate the challenges of autism. Today, that passion has grown into a small but mighty operation that's earning respect for their personalized support, custom solutions, and commitment to supporting neurodiverse talent in manufacturing. Their mission is to provide machinists with the right size jaws for their applications.
Spartan CNC's value proposition includes:
. A broad range of standard vise jaw sizes compatible with Kurt vises
. Specialized jaws for self-centering vises
. Custom vise jaw designs to meet unique application requirements
. Detailed product specifications to ensure compatibility and fit
. Personalized customer support
To learn more about Kyle's story and the vision for Spartan CNC, watch this inspirational video created by industry experts Titans of CNC.
Spartan CNC is currently accepting direct orders and inquiries through its website. As the company grows, Kyle hopes to continue advocating for neurodiversity in skilled trades and inspire others to pursue careers in manufacturing.
Kyle's journey into machining began as a personal passion and a way to navigate the challenges of autism. Today, that passion has grown into a small but mighty operation that's earning respect for their personalized support, custom solutions, and commitment to supporting neurodiverse talent in manufacturing. Their mission is to provide machinists with the right size jaws for their applications.
Spartan CNC's value proposition includes:
. A broad range of standard vise jaw sizes compatible with Kurt vises
. Specialized jaws for self-centering vises
. Custom vise jaw designs to meet unique application requirements
. Detailed product specifications to ensure compatibility and fit
. Personalized customer support
To learn more about Kyle's story and the vision for Spartan CNC, watch this inspirational video created by industry experts Titans of CNC.
Spartan CNC is currently accepting direct orders and inquiries through its website. As the company grows, Kyle hopes to continue advocating for neurodiversity in skilled trades and inspire others to pursue careers in manufacturing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment