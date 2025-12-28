403
Libyan army jet crash site gets examined by Libyan, French teams
(MENAFN) Joint teams from Libya and France carried out on-site inspections on Saturday at the location where a private aircraft transporting senior Libyan military figures went down in the Turkish capital. The aircraft was carrying the late Libyan Chief of General Staff, Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, along with four other officials and three crew members.
The jet crashed in Ankara on December 23, resulting in the deaths of all eight people on board, including five members of the Libyan delegation and the flight crew. According to reports, investigative activity at the site near Kesikkavak village, located in Ankara’s Haymana district, resumed early in the morning.
Upon arrival, the Libyan and French specialists—assigned to participate in the post-crash inquiry—were welcomed by Turkish authorities in the village before being escorted to the wreckage area. After conducting coordinated examinations alongside Turkish officials, the international teams concluded their ground search and assessment work.
Subsequently, preparations began to clear and transport the remains of the aircraft. According to officials involved in the process, the wreckage is expected to be transferred to Malta for further examination.
