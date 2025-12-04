Rajasthan: Three Fake Doctors Held In Medical Fraud Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 4 (IANS) The Special Operations Group (SOG) has busted a major medical fraud, exposing a dangerous attempt to illegally enter the healthcare system in Rajasthan.

Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal confirmed the arrest of three individuals who, despite failing the mandatory Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), managed to secure internships at government medical colleges using forged documents.

According to ADG Bansal, the racket surfaced after the SOG received intelligence that one of the accused, Dr Piyush Kumar Trivedi from Dausa, had allegedly obtained a fake FMGE qualification certificate with the help of a criminal network.

Using this forged certificate, he secured approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and subsequently obtained an internship placement at Government Medical College, Karauli.

Following verification and confirmation of fraud, a case was registered, and a detailed investigation began.

Investigations revealed that Piyush completed his MBBS from Georgia but failed the FMGE exam thrice - in 2022, 2023, and 2024 - which is mandatory for foreign medical graduates to practice in India.

After repeated failures, he reportedly approached his acquaintance, Dr Devendra Singh Gurjar, who, along with Dr Shubham Gurjar and other associates, facilitated the procurement of fake FMGE clearance and NMC registration in exchange for Rs 16 lakh.

Shockingly, the investigation also found that this was not an isolated case. The other two accused, Dr Shubham and Dr Devendra, also allegedly obtained forged FMGE clearance certificates and secured internships at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Alwar, and Government Medical College, Dausa, respectively.

The three accused have been produced before the court and remanded to police custody. The SOG is now expanding the probe to uncover the wider network behind this certification racket.

Investigators are focusing on identifying the masterminds, intermediaries, and other potential beneficiaries who may have used similar fraudulent means to enter the medical system.

The SOG has reiterated that such offences not only compromise the integrity of the medical profession but also put public health at grave risk, and strict legal action will follow against all those involved.