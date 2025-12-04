Sequra Expands Into Smart Travel With Bitcoin Cashback And Adds Lastminute To Its Smart Shopping App

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

seQura, the commerce-tech platform for smart shopping, has joined forces with lastminute, the European leader in Dynamic Holiday Packages, to offer their customers exclusive travel benefits directly inside the seQura app.

Through this partnership, seQura users can book travel experiences and choose between paying upfront, getting up to 5% cashback, with rewards available only inside the seQura app, introducing a new Smart Travel experience focused on more value, more transparency, and more control.

A new way to book travel inside seQura

Through this integration, becomes the first major travel partner included in seQura's Smart Shopping ecosystem, marking seQura's expansion into the travel category and bringing users a more intuitive, value-driven, and transparent way to plan and book their trips.

This new travel vertical is powered by Roiward, seQura's travel-tech partner. Their infrastructure enables the integration of travel inventory, supports regulatory requirements, and ensures a fully operational booking flow across both the seQura app and the seQura travel website.

When accessing through the seQura app, travelers can:



Pay upfront and receive up to 5% cashback, choosing whether they want it in Qoins or Bitcoin from the start, or Split the payment into three interest-free installments.

If the user chooses to receive their cashback in Bitcoin, once certain conditions are met, the reward is transferred directly to their personal wallet through an authorized crypto-asset service provider. SeQura never holds or manages crypto-assets on behalf of customers.

“Smart Travel brings meaningful value to holiday planning, more rewards, more transparency, and the freedom for travelers to book and pay their way,” says David Bäckstrom, CEO of seQura.“With inside our Smart Shopping ecosystem, and with Roiward supporting us on the infrastructure side, users can now book trips with more control and gain access to Bitcoin rewards that have real long-term value.”

A simple and intuitive experience through the seQura app

Travel bookings follow the same Smart Shopping experience available for retail, giving users full control over how they want to book and pay:



Fast checkout with stored shopper details

Pay your way, with options adapted to each user

Cashback rewards: user selects Qoins or Bitcoin If Bitcoin is chosen, it is sent directly to the user's personal wallet

Rewards will become available, depending on the travel provider's cancellation policy and the payment method used, either on the booking date, on the travel date, or once the seQura payment plan has been completed.

This experience reinforces seQura's Smart Shopping philosophy: more control, more transparency, and more value for travelers.

A strategic partnership with shared audiences

Both companies see a strong overlap between seQura's smart shoppers and digitally savvy travelers across Europe. SeQura Travel is among the fastest-growing categories inside seQura's app, and the integration strengthens the platform's expansion beyond retail.

Lucio Marazzi, European Partnership Director of commented:“Becoming part of the seQura App offering allows us to reach a fast-growing audience inside a high-engagement ecosystem, giving travellers more choice, more flexibility, and another way to book. It brings together two companies focused on making everyday decisions, including travel plans, not just simpler but more rewarding.”

Availability inside the seQura app

The integration with is now available inside the seQura app in Spain, giving users access to flights, hotels, packages, and experiences with exclusive seQura benefits. Expansion to additional European markets is planned for 2026.

About seQura

seQura is a commerce-tech platform for smart shopping. Our technology helps merchants drive growth and loyalty, while giving consumers flexible, rewarding, and safer ways to pay. We focus on high-consideration purchases across retail, eyewear, education, and travel, where smart payment technology makes the biggest impact. Born in Barcelona and expanding across Europe and Latin America, seQura is the trusted choice for more than 6,000 merchants and millions of shoppers.

About

is the European Travel-Tech leader in Dynamic Holiday Packages. Thanks to the iconic brand and a rich portfolio of vertical brands, we meet the most diverse needs of travellers across the entire holiday experience. As one of the few fully licensed European tour operators, we offer unlimited real-time travel combinations thanks to our proprietary Dynamic Holiday Packaging engine, providing additional customer protection and exclusive deals. N.V. is a publicly traded company listed under the ticker symbol, LMN on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

About Roiward

Founded in 2023, Roiward is a Spanish fintech specialising in employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Bilbao with offices in Barcelona and Milan, the company works with industry leaders such as Factorial, Aon, Willis and Scalapay, and was a finalist for Best Fintech at the Caixa Emprende Siglo XXI 2025 awards. Backed by investors including ITNIG, ABAC Nest and David Tomás (Cyberclick), Roiward is positioned as the integrated infrastructure layer for the next generation of fintech in Europe.

More information at .

