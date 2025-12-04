403
Lawmakers criticize Trump’s halt on immigration, asylum processing
(MENAFN) The Trump administration’s recent move to halt immigration and asylum processing for nationals of 19 countries has drawn strong criticism from US lawmakers and human rights organizations, as reported. The pause affects individuals from nations already subject to travel restrictions, including Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Venezuela, and Yemen, along with others under full or partial bans.
According to reports, the measure follows a US Citizenship and Immigration Services memo directing an immediate suspension of all asylum adjudications and a renewed security review for entrants from “high-risk” countries who arrived in the US after January 2021. The policy comes shortly after a fatal shooting in Washington, DC, involving a National Guard member and a suspect who was an Afghan national granted asylum earlier this year, sparking debate over vetting procedures.
Critics argue that the administration is using the incident to justify broad restrictions affecting entire populations. Human Rights Watch stated that the policy “scapegoats entire nationalities,” adding, “This sweeping change is not about safety; it is about scapegoating entire nationalities for the actions of one individual. This policy will tear families apart, endanger people fleeing persecution and further damage US credibility on human rights.”
The National Immigrant Justice Center warned that thousands of asylum cases could be suspended, saying, “These actions will put countless individuals and families in limbo and jeopardize their right to due process and protection under US and international law.”
Meanwhile, CAIR urged Congress to investigate, describing the freeze as a “politicized expansion” of immigration controls. Its director said, “Punishing entire nationalities for the actions of a few is ineffective, discriminatory and morally indefensible.”
Lawmakers also criticized recent public statements by President Trump targeting Somali migrants. Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar called the remarks racist and Islamophobic, while Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon labeled them “shameful, ugly, and un-American.”
