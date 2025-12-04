ASE Trading At JD5.7M As Index Slips 0.18%

Amman, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded total trading of JD5.7 million on Thursday, with 2.6 million shares changing hands through 2,237 transactions.The ASE General Index closed at 3,422 points, down 0.18 percent.The financial sector index fell 0.37 percent, while the services and industrial sector indices rose 0.14 percent and 0.07 percent, respectively.Of the 100 companies traded, 26 posted gains and 27 registered losses compared with their previous closing prices.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.