Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Trading At JD5.7M As Index Slips 0.18%


2025-12-04 08:05:31
Amman, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded total trading of JD5.7 million on Thursday, with 2.6 million shares changing hands through 2,237 transactions.
The ASE General Index closed at 3,422 points, down 0.18 percent.
The financial sector index fell 0.37 percent, while the services and industrial sector indices rose 0.14 percent and 0.07 percent, respectively.
Of the 100 companies traded, 26 posted gains and 27 registered losses compared with their previous closing prices.

Jordan News Agency

