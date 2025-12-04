403
Survey Shows Nearly Half of Europeans Call Trump "Enemy"
(MENAFN) A bombshell survey released Thursday exposes deepening European anxiety, with nearly half of respondents labeling US President Donald Trump an adversary while majorities anticipate elevated warfare risks with Russia.
The France-based Eurobazooka poll—conducted by Cluster 17 and Le Grand Continent—reveals 48% of Europeans now characterize Trump as an "enemy of Europe," marking a four-percentage-point escalation from September's findings.
Military conflict concerns dominate European sentiment, as 51% assess the probability of open hostilities with Russia within coming years as "high," while an additional 18% rate the threat level as "very high."
Defense capability doubts pervade the continent, with 69% of survey participants believing their nations lack sufficient military capacity to repel a Russian offensive. That vulnerability perception exceeds 80% in Portugal, Italy, and Belgium.
Geopolitical alignment preferences skew toward strategic independence, as 55% of Europeans favor maintaining equitable distance from both Washington and Beijing rather than committing exclusively to either superpower.
EU membership support holds firm at 74%, contrasted with 19% advocating departure. France emerges as the notable outlier, where 27% support exit and 12% remain undecided—representing the bloc's weakest commitment levels.
Brexit's legacy receives overwhelmingly negative assessment, with 63% of Europeans judging the United Kingdom's EU withdrawal a failure that inflicted detrimental consequences on British interests.
The comprehensive poll surveyed populations across nine European nations: France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Croatia, Romania, and Greece.
