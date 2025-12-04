403
Australia pledges sixty-two million dollars in army aid for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Australia announced on Thursday a new military assistance package worth AUD 95 million ($62.7 million) for Ukraine, while also targeting Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” with additional sanctions, according to reports.
Acting Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, together with Foreign Minister Penny Wong, said the aid includes AUD 50 million ($33 million) allocated to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a NATO initiative that provides Ukraine with essential military equipment.
“Australia is unwavering in its support for Ukraine. These commitments will make a tangible difference in Ukraine's defense against Russia's illegal and immoral invasion,” Marles said.
The sanctions extend to 45 more vessels linked to Russia’s shadow fleet, raising the total number of targeted ships to 200. Since the start of the conflict, Australia’s total support for Ukraine has exceeded AUD 1.7 billion (around $1.12 billion), with over AUD 1.5 billion ($980 million) allocated to military aid.
The final shipment of 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
Separately, Japan announced $25.7 million in grant aid to Ukraine on Wednesday to assist with landmine clearance. Japanese ambassador to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome and Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko signed the agreement in Kyiv on Tuesday.
The Japanese Foreign Ministry said the aid “aims to facilitate Ukraine's early recovery from war damage, including landmine contamination, by providing equipment and materials for landmine and unexploded ordnance clearance, medical treatment, and care for victims of explosive devices.”
