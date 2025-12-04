403
Australia Commits USD62.7M Military Aid for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Australia declared a major AUD 95 million ($62.7 million) military assistance initiative for Ukraine on Thursday while simultaneously expanding sanctions against Russia's covert shipping operations.
Acting Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles alongside Foreign Minister Penny Wong revealed in a coordinated announcement that AUD 50 million ($33 million) will flow into the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)—a NATO-led program delivering essential combat materiel to Ukrainian forces.
Marles stated: "Australia is unwavering in its support for Ukraine. These commitments will make a tangible difference in Ukraine's defense against Russia's illegal and immoral invasion."
Canberra simultaneously imposed restrictions on 45 additional ships operating within Russia's "shadow fleet," escalating the total sanctioned vessel count to 200.
Australia's cumulative commitment to Ukraine has now surpassed AUD 1.7 billion (roughly $1.12 billion) since hostilities erupted, with military assistance exceeding AUD 1.5 billion ($980 million), according to the joint statement.
The final shipment of 49 M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks is scheduled for delivery within weeks, defense officials confirmed.
In parallel support, Japan unveiled $25.7 million in humanitarian funding Wednesday specifically allocated for demining operations across Ukrainian territory.
Japan's ambassador to Ukraine, Masashi Nakagome, and Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko formalized the agreement Tuesday in Kyiv, the Japanese Foreign Ministry reported.
The ministry explained: "This cooperation aims to facilitate Ukraine's early recovery from war damage, including landmine contamination, by providing equipment and materials for landmine and unexploded ordnance clearance, medical treatment, and care for victims of explosive devices."
