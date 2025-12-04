Dhurandhar REVIEW: Is Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan's Action Film Worth Watching? Read Reaction

Dhurandhar First Review: Ranveer Singh's upcoming film has garnered national attention months before its release movie is generating massive excitement online as audiences gear up for its grand theatrical release on December 5.

Dhurandhar First Review: Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's next film, has captured national interest months before its theatrical debut. Even before the teaser or trailer was released, the film had already sparked a firestorm online, owing to the actor's daring metamorphosis, which has left fans anxious about what awaiting them on the big screen.

When speculations circulated that the film was inspired by the heroic life of Major Mohit Sharma, an Ashoka Chakra recipient recognised for his courage and dedication to the nation, the excitement erupted into a frenzy.

However, the conjecture came to an abrupt end when director Aditya Dhar stepped out and categorically denied any link between Dhurandhar and Major Sharma.

Dhurandhar is generating a lot of buzz online as viewers prepare for its major theatrical premiere on December 5. Even before the film hits theatres, the anticipation is already building, owing to an unexpected occurrence that has swept social media.

An early, unauthorised review of the film has appeared online, fast becoming a popular subject among moviegoers. The film's tremendous pre-release buzz suggests that it will have a solid opening, as fans excitedly await to see if it lives up to the anticipation on release day.

#DhurandharFirstReview 4.5/5⭐"A brutal cinematic experience with lots of violence ft all Legendary cruel Villains together."

The reviewer awarded Dhurandhar 4.5 stars out of 5 and commented, "A brutal cinematic experience with lots of violence ft all Legendary cruel Villains together."

Ranveer Singh is preparing to rule the box office with Dhurandhar, a massive spy thriller that has already earned a spot among the most anticipated films of 2025. The film exposes viewers to a cold, calculated operator from the Indian intelligence network - a guy who has no identification other than his terrifying moniker, "The Wrath of God."

His ruthless execution method and intriguing backstory set a strong tone for the film right away. Unlike many patriotic dramas that follow real-life characters, Dhurandhar does not pitch itself as a biography. Instead, it draws influence from real-life clandestine missions tied to RAW, lending realism to its high-stakes premise.

The story takes viewers deep into Pakistan's treacherous Lyari valley, where Singh's undercover operative navigates a tangle of militants, crime syndicates, and hostile troops. Espionage mind games, dangerous disguises, and psychological manipulation are crucial to this operation, making every action a survival challenge. A strong ensemble that shapes real-world people's shadows into fiction adds weight to the plot.

R. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, a skilled strategist who is often likened to Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor. Akshaye Khanna plays the infamous Rehman Dakait, a notorious criminal. Arjun Rampal plays Major Iqbal, an ISI official who is said to resemble the renowned insurgent Ilyas Kashmiri, while Sanjay Dutt gives a riveting performance as Pakistan's stern police officer, SP Chaudhary Aslam.

Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi bolster the ensemble. Dhurandhar is the opening chapter of a two-part cinematic universe. Running for more than three hours, the film aims to elevate Indian spy thrillers to a new level and leave viewers wanting more.