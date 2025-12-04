SOCAR Set To Bring Global Asset Integrity Community To Baku At AICC CASPIAN 2025

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will host the Asset Integrity Corrosion and Coatings Conference and Showcase (AICC CASPIAN 2025) from December 9–11, 2025, at the Fairmont Baku – Flame Towers, Azernews reports.

Set to be one of the region's most influential gatherings for asset integrity, corrosion control, and protective coatings, the event will bring together more than 500 delegates, 50+ expert speakers, and 25+ exhibiting companies from around the world. AICC CASPIAN 2025 will feature two parallel technical halls-one focused on Asset Integrity and the other on Corrosion and Coatings-creating a comprehensive platform for sharing best practices, exploring new technologies, and addressing the operational challenges shaping the future of the oil and gas sector.

A standout feature of this year's conference is the strong technical leadership from SOCAR. Mr. Polad Rustamov, Deputy Vice President at SOCAR and Executive Director of SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations (SOCAR MGO) LLC, will serve as Conference Executive Chairman, supported by Mr. Nariman Mehdiyev, Chief Technical Officer of SOCAR MGO LLC, as Technical Committee Chairman, and Mr. Murad Mehdiyev, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at SOCAR MGO LLC, as Organizing Committee Chairman. Their involvement ensures the program delivers practical, field-driven insights and real-world solutions that directly support the industry's commitment to safety, reliability, and long-term asset performance.

