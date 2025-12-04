Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Screening Of“2,000 Meters To Avdiivka” Held In Toronto

Screening Of“2,000 Meters To Avdiivka” Held In Toronto


2025-12-04 03:07:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Ukraine's Consul General in Toronto, Oleh Nikolenko, wrote about this on Facebook.

“The night of Ukrainian cinema in Toronto. A full house at one of the city's most iconic theatres. I was honoured to open a special screening of the Ukrainian documentary '2000 Meters to Andriivka', created by the Oscar-winning team behind '20 Days in Mariupol',” Nikolenko said.

He emphasized that the screening of this film in Toronto“helps raise awareness of Ukraine's fight for freedom and independence, and strengthens Canada's support in the face of Russia's full-scale invasion.”

Read also: Documentary“Hell Jumper” about Ukraine war wins International Emmy

As reported by Ukrinform, the documentary“2,000 Meters to Andriivka” by director Mstyslav Chernov will represent Ukraine at the 98th Academy Awards in the category of Best International Feature Film.

MENAFN04122025000193011044ID1110435342



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search