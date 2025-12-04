Screening Of“2,000 Meters To Avdiivka” Held In Toronto
“The night of Ukrainian cinema in Toronto. A full house at one of the city's most iconic theatres. I was honoured to open a special screening of the Ukrainian documentary '2000 Meters to Andriivka', created by the Oscar-winning team behind '20 Days in Mariupol',” Nikolenko said.
He emphasized that the screening of this film in Toronto“helps raise awareness of Ukraine's fight for freedom and independence, and strengthens Canada's support in the face of Russia's full-scale invasion.”Read also: Documentary“Hell Jumper” about Ukraine war wins International Emmy
As reported by Ukrinform, the documentary“2,000 Meters to Andriivka” by director Mstyslav Chernov will represent Ukraine at the 98th Academy Awards in the category of Best International Feature Film.
